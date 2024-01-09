CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A strong line of thunderstorms will sweep across the Lowcountry on Tuesday bringing with it a threat of very high winds and an isolated tornado risk.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said the squall line is expected to arrive between noon and 3:00 p.m. back toward I-95 and as early as 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. closer to the coast and inside the Charleston metro.

The wind threat will arrive much earlier and could include sustained winds between 25-40 mph late Tuesday morning through the early evening with gusts ranging between 40-50 mph out toward I-95 and inland communities, and 50-60 mph inside the Charleston metro and out toward the coast.

“The duration of this is going to be about four to six hours, and that’s going to be enough to cause enough stress to bring down some trees and could even cause a pretty widespread power outage issue,” said Marthers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. for many areas along the South Carolina coast. Included in that is Charleston County, coastal Colleton County, coastal Georgetown County, and tidal Berkeley County.

A high wind advisory is active for Dorchester County, inland Berkeley County, inland Colleton County, inland Georgetown County, and Williamsburg County.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Even stronger winds could impact the area bridges.

In addition to the threat of significant wind damage on Tuesday, there is also an elevated risk of isolated tornadoes.

“If we do see tornadoes today, they will be very isolated in nature … but here’s the thing, if we even see one of those in the Palmetto State today, because there is so much wind energy, it will be quite intense and that is why the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an elevated risk of tornadoes even though we don’t think this is going to be a huge outbreak,” said Marthers.

Bottom Line:

Expect a sustained south wind between 25-40 mph

40-60 mph gusts, higher on bridges

Worst conditions between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

