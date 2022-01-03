Strongs winds, power outages reported across Lowcountry as cold front moves through

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Very strong winds are expected to continue through Monday morning as a strong cold front moves across the area.

The front brought severe storms to parts of the Lowcountry overnight and temperatures took a notable dip in to the low 60s.

The wind is the big talker of the day. The National Weather Service reported 62 mph gusts at the Charleston International Airport just before 5:30 a.m.

Be on alert for power outages as the strong winds could bring down trees and limbs.

Dominion Energy reports more than 10,000 power outages across four Lowcountry counties as of 6:00 a.m., Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported more than 4,000 outages.