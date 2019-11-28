Strut your stuff at the Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Break out your running shoes, the 42nd Annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble is here at last!

Before you stuff your bellies with food, strut down to Marion Square where the annual event will kick off Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. with registration.

Dating back to 1914, the Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble is over 100-years-old and is the longest-running 5K in Charleston.

It’s also the 9th largest 5K race in the nation to be held on Thanksgiving Day.

Between 10,000 and 12,000 runners and spectators from 35 states are expected to participate in this year’s race.

The original race started in downtown and finished in Summerville. Now, runners head down Meeting Street, turn left on South Battery and eventually make their way up King Street before ending back at Marion Square.

All proceeds from the race go to local charities in the area, so an extra special reason for running before the big feast.

Race day registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:00 a.m. and last until 8:45 a.m.

The race begins at 9:00 a.m. and a kid’s race, the Gobble Wobble, follows starting at 10:30 a.m. But remember there are no strollers allowed on the course!