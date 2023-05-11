CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A juvenile student was taken into custody at Allegro Charter School on Tuesday after authorities said he was found in possession of a gun.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to the school on Gordon Street around 9:15 a.m. on May 9 in reference to reports of a gun found on school property.

Authorities said a loaded handgun was found inside the student’s backpack following a search by school administrators.

When asked why he had the gun, the student reportedly told officers that he “had it for protection after football practice,” an NCPD report states.

The gun was not reported stolen, according to NCPD.

The juvenile is charged with possession of a weapon on school property, unlawful carry of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor.