NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at North Charleston High School allegedly brought a knife to school in his backpack on Wednesday.

North Charleston Police was notified after the Assistant Principal of the school said the student was passing through metal detectors when the knife was discovered in his backpack, according to a police report.

The report states the knife was longer than 5 inches with blunt edges and a pointed tip.

The student was read their Miranda Rights and told they would be charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

MPO R. Vick met with the student’s mother and released the juvenile after receiving a Custodial Promise to appear in family court, according to the report.