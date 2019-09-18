Student detained after making social media threats against Colleton County Middle School, employee

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Colleton County are investigating after a student made social media threats against Colleton County Middle School and a staff member this week.

According to district spokesman Sean Gruber, multiple students witnessed the social media posting and reported the threat to a school staff member and law enforcement Tuesday night.

Gruber said the student who made the threats was detained Wednesday morning by Colleton County Middle School staff members and law enforcement the moment he arrived at the school.

No weapons were found on the student or in his property.

The Colleton County Sherriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the threats and the student has been suspended from CCMS and recommended for expulsion, in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our greatest priority,” said Gruber in a press release. “We thank our students for reporting this matter to us. If any of our parents or students hear of any threats, or witness any suspicious activity, involving our schools, please report them by calling or emailing school administrators, contacting law enforcement, or by calling the District Office at (843) 782-4510.”