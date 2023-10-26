NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Deer Park Middle School was found with a gun on campus earlier this week.

The school’s assistant principal called the North Charleston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon after observing a student place an object in his pants, which turned out to be a firearm.

Police said the student was carrying a Glock-19 with an extended magazine carrying 23 9mm rounds, according to an incident report. Officers say there were no rounds in the chamber.

According to the report, the weapon belonged to the child’s mother, which she had stored in her vehicle’s glove compartment.

The school followed disciplinary action for bringing the weapon on school grounds; the student’s mother was given a “custodial promise” to appear in family court for unlawful carrying.