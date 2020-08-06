Student online registration ends Thursday for Dorchester County District Two

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)— Thursday is the last day for parents in Dorchester District Two to register their children for school.

All students, new and returning, must be registered to participate in Dorchester District 2 instruction for the 2020-2021 School Year.

The South Carolina Department of Education approved the district’s plan to start school on September 8th with virtual learning only.

If COVID-19 cases decline, the district will start incorporating in-person instruction by September 14th.

Every DD2 student will be issued a tablet or laptop before the first day of school.

The curriculum technologies facilitator says the mandatory registration will help distribute the devices.

“All families need to complete an online registration form, for students in virtual academy or that school-based instruction, if and in order to receive a student device.” Shelly Bostwick / Curriculum Technologies Facilitator, Dorchester School District Two

Click here for a link to Dorchester District Two’s Registration Form.