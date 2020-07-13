Students in Williamsburg County may not physically return to the classroom this fall

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Williamsburg County will likely not return to the classroom this fall.

County officials held a press conference Monday morning where they provided an update on schools and hospital recommendations.

During the conference, Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder said plans could change but right now, they are expecting to open school virtually after Labor Day.

Students will be assessed before the school year begins so teacher know where they’re beginning the year.

Virtual summer school will begin later this week, on July 15th.

Williamsburg County has reported 507 cases of COVID-19 with an estimated 3,114 cases as of Monday afternoon.