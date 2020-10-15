Students, teachers honor school resource officer as she prepares for training to compete in the Summer Olympics

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A school resource officer in Mount Pleasant was surprised by students and faculty at Laurel Hill Primary School on Thursday as she prepares to leave for training to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Officer Jean will be temporarily leaving the Mount Pleasant Police Department for training camp in Miami.

On Wednesday, the school called her in for a staff meeting while students and teachers lined up outside to wish her luck and say “goodbye” until she returns.

“She had no idea what was waiting for her outside,” the department said in a video posted to social media.

Students cheered and held up signs and posters as she walked outside the school. Officer Jean was also given a hand-crafted Olympic torch to celebrate and was honored with a signed Olympic flag.