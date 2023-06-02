CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Summer is finally here, but as the nation continues to grapple with higher prices caused by inflation, some may be rethinking their vacation plans.

Fortunately, Charlestonians won’t have to travel far for a fun summer trip as a new study has ranked the city as one of the best for a staycation.

Charleston came in at No. 6 on WalletHub’s list of the best U.S. destinations for a “fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation.”

The website said it compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated cities, plus at least two more of the most populated cities in each — across three rankings: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

Overall, Charleston earned a total score of 54.21, ranking at No. 27, No. 18, and No. 15 in each of the three categories, respectively.

The Holy City saw its highest marks in the rest and relaxation category, which considered factors such as the cost of pampering, the number of public beaches, and summer weather conditions.

The other two categories measured other activities to do on staycations like dining, outdoor sports, and nightlife, among other attractions. Charleston tied with New Orleans for the most museums per capita, according to the study.

“This accolade is a reminder of how fortunate we are to live in a community with so much to experience – acclaimed hotels, award-winning restaurants, a thriving cultural arts scene, engaging tours and attractions, renowned shopping, and beautiful parks, beaches and waterways,” a spokesperson for Explore Charleston said. “There are countless activities for locals of all ages to enjoy and ways to simply unwind and recharge without ever leaving the Tri-County Area.”

Of the more than 180 cities analyzed, Charleston was the only city in South Carolina to earn a top ranking. Columbia, S.C. clinched the No. 25 spot.

Honolulu was ranked No. 1 with Orlando, Fla., Las Vegas, Tampa, Fla., and Salt Lake City rounding out the top five.