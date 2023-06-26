SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual fish fry that benefits Sullivans Island Fire and Rescue saw a large turnout over the weekend.

The Sullivans Island Fish Fry returned for the first time Saturday since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, offering plenty of food for only $5.

“We had a very successful fish fry. Probably sold over 2,500 dinners,” said Chief Anthony Stith with Sullivans Island Fire and Rescue. In fact, he called it the biggest turnout they’ve ever had.

“I’ve been doing this for 42 years, at least, and several years before that with the fire department as a volunteer. People really came out,” he noted.

The money will go toward funding the department’s rescue squad. “We’re getting ready to buy some new radios and it helps with the upkeep of the equipment and buying new equipment,” Chief Stith said.

In addition to food and drinks, there were plenty of activities for children, and live music was provided by the band Fowler’s Mustache – named after Storm Team 2’s own Rob Fowler.

“The fish fry is like a reunion. We’ve been doing it for over 70 years now. Everybody just had a great time. It was great family atmosphere,” said Chief Stith. “It was a big deal … the younger generation was out with their little kids, and we had a bunch of old-timers, older island folks came out. So, it was a great time had by all.”

The fish fry began as a fundraiser in 1948 to benefit a volunteer firefighter’s sister-in-law.