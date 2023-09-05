SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a 17-year-old male from North Charleston was recovered from Sullivan’s Island early Tuesday morning.

Town officials told News 2 that the teenager was swimming with his roommates around 4:10 p.m. Monday when he went missing near Station 23.

Multiple agencies including those from Sullivan’s Island, Mount Pleasant, and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searched for the missing swimmer through the afternoon until dark when search efforts were called off.

Sullivan’s Island police recovered the 17-year-old’s body on the beach around 2:00 a.m.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

Officials say this is the second drowning in the island community this year. Andy Benke with the town said they had not had a reported drowning in several years prior.