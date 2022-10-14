SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Sullivan’s Island will begin picking up yard debris from Hurricane Ian on Monday.

The removal process will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and the town has contracted a local firm, All Green Landscape Services LLC, to handle the collection.

Town officials say an outside contractor was hired in response to Charleston County’s decision not to initiate the county’s on-call contractor because the amount of debris did not meet the threshold for collection from individual residences.

The work is expected to take four to five days to complete using two grapple trucks operating ten hours per day.

In order to ensure pickup, residents should place yard debris in paper bags and cut limbs to less than 8 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length.