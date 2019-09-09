Summerville baker raises money to help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

Summerville, S.C. (WCBD)- More than 70,000 people in the Bahamas are homeless and in need of basic necessities after hurricane Dorian pummeled the islands as a category 5— destroying homes, belongings, and claiming at least 43 lives.

In the aftermath of the storm, a local baker is on a mission to raise money for those living in the Bahamas.

Hailey Gilbert is using her home bakery business, Out of the Box Bakery, in Summerville, to whip up what she calls hurricane cakes.

The hurricane cakes, which follow the traditional recipe of a hummingbird cake, are being sold at a slightly higher price in order to raise money for the Bahamas.

“My mind jumped to hurricane cakes, because I don’t have a lot of money, so I knew that I could not give monetarily a huge amount, but I knew that I could use my business to raise some money. I am not making any money from these hurricane cakes…I am donating my time…I think it would be a really encouraging thing for people to do what they can,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert guarantees that 100% of the proceeds will go to a local organization bringing help directly to the victims that Hurricane Dorian left in its path.

To help those in the Bahamas while satisfying your sweet tooth check out Out of the Box Bakery.

These hurricane cakes only available to order through September 15th.