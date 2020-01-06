Summerville burglar stealing lawn equipment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County deputies need your help finding a burglar accused of stealing lawn equipment.

Images and videos taken from surveillance cameras show the suspect’s face and vehicle, but so far no arrests have been made.

The Knights Industrial Complex on Hodge Road was just one of multiple spots that deputies say were targeted by burglars in the last week.

Sgt. Richard Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department said that the burglaries are targeting lawn equipment.

“We will say, and it is public knowledge, that we have had lawn equipment taken, it seems to be a lot of steel equipment, weed-eaters and things like that. So if you see a white car like that driving around with some of these items in it, grab the license plate number and give us a call, and call your local law enforcement agency, we will appreciate it.”

Deputies also recommend that business owners lock up equipment and invest in HD security cameras.

If you know the suspect in the video, contact you local law enforcement with any information.

