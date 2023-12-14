SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD)–The new ordinances would address issues such as encampments on public property, blocking a sidewalk, scavenging through trash, and public urination.

Russ Touchberry, the mayor-elect of the Summerville community, said the new ordinances will help protect all the people in the Summerville community, including those experiencing homelessness.

“I think if we pass these ordinances, this is one step in the right direction to make sure we consider not only the health of our business owners and our citizens but the health and wellbeing of our unhoused situation that needs to be a focal point as our whole community because whether you see them or not they’re a part of our community,” said Touchberry.

Organizations like Our Lady Of Mercy Community Outreach, which is focused on helping people experiencing homelessness, said the ordinances are a good start, but much more action is needed.

“I understand the ordinance is to make sure that our neighbors are feeling safe and healthy, but my question and challenge back to the community is what do we do as a state and as a community to make sure those neighbors and families are supported,” said Jermaine Husser the Executive Director of Our Lady Mercy.

While the ordinances may not get to the root of the problem, Summerville mayor-elect Russ Touchberry says the goal is making the community a better place for everyone, one step at a time.

I hope it will benefit our entire community and create a safer and healthier for people to live, work, and play,” said Touchberry.

Thursday is the first reading of the ordinance. If approved, it will take effect in February of 2024.