Summerville council members considering putting stormwater fee on property tax bills

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is considering a change in the way in the way it collects its stormwater fee that could lead to an overall higher property tax bill.

At the town’s Stand Committees of Council meetings on Monday night, Finance Committee members voted to approve an agreement that would allow Charleston County to collect the fee, from its residents that live within the town’s limits, through annual property tax bills.

The fee pays for the maintenance of pipes, canals and drains within the town.

The stormwater fee is currently billed as a $4 charge for single-family homes on monthly Summerville Commissioners of Public Works (CPW) water bills. Under the new agreement, it would be charged as one $48 annual fee on property tax bills, meaning that the total yearly amount charged to residents would remain the same.

Town Engineer Russ Cornette told News 2 on Monday that the town’s stormwater department is receiving less money than it could because of the way the fee is currently collected.

“CPW, they bill through the water bill and if there is a vacant property for a month or two – they don’t have water service so if they’re not billing water service, they’re not billing stormwater fees either – they’re not getting any fees. So, we’re losing some revenue there,” said Cornette.

The agreement is expected to go before town council for a final vote on at its meeting on Thursday night.

Both Dorchester and Berekley counties have already agreed to collect the fee from residents that live within Summerville town limits.

If the agreement is approved, homeowners should see the change reflected in their property tax bills in the fall.