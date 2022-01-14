Summerville couple wins $1 million in Christmas Day Powerball drawing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Winning a million dollars sure sounds like a great way to celebrate the Christmas holiday! That’s exactly what happened for one Summerville couple.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the couple purchased a Powerball ‘quick pick’ at the Refuel store on Brighton Park Boulevard.

The husband, who purchased the ticket, said he went numb on Christmas night after realizing he was a millionaire.

Lottery officials said the man played because the jackpot had climbed to an advertised $400 million for the drawing on December 25 (27 – 29 – 45 – 55 – 58 and Powerball 2).

They would have won the jackpot had the ticket matched the red Powerball number.

“My husband said, ‘We got one number, we got two, oh man, we’ve got five numbers,’” said the wife. “I cried.”

“We want to help our kids, us, and charities,” they said.

Refuel received a commission of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.