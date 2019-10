SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Pak-A-Sak is back!

The Summerville-Dorchester Museum is hosting Pak-A-Sak, where you can pick up lunch that includes two pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, a bag of chips and a drink for only $10.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 AM.

This all provided by local pit master Ray Metts.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Summerville-Dorchester Museum.