Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival cancelled

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Family YMCA announced the cancellation of the annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which has been going on for 48 years, was initially rescheduled. Officials decided that “the safest and most responsible decision [they] could make for all involved” would be to cancel the festival outright.

CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA, Chris Sapp, said “this was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved was our top priority in the decision-making process.”

The 2021 festival is scheduled for March 26-28.