DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue (FD) joined Santa, Ms. Claus, and Dorchester County EMS Friday to deliver presents to previous child patients.

The team visits children treated and transported by Dorchester County EMS in 2023.

Summerville FD said they were glad to spread extra holiday cheer and give back to the community in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

This is the ninth year Santa and his EMS elves have traveled together in an ambulance, surprising previous patients.

The Santa in an Ambulance event is funded entirely by monetary and toy donations.