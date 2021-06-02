Summerville Fire receives grant to provide smoke, CO2 alarms to residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue on Wednesday announced that the department has received a grant from Walmart Giving, which will fund the purchase of life-saving equipment for residents.

The grant will enable Summerville Fire and Rescue to purchase “smoke alarms, CO2 alarms, and equipment to quickly and efficiently install them into the homes of citizens.”

Summerville residents that need a smoke alarm or CO2 alarm should contact Summerville Fire and Rescue at (843) 873-5107.