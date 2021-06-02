Summerville Fire receives grant to provide smoke, CO2 alarms to residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via Summerville Fire and Rescue

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue on Wednesday announced that the department has received a grant from Walmart Giving, which will fund the purchase of life-saving equipment for residents.

The grant will enable Summerville Fire and Rescue to purchase “smoke alarms, CO2 alarms, and equipment to quickly and efficiently install them into the homes of citizens.”

Summerville residents that need a smoke alarm or CO2 alarm should contact Summerville Fire and Rescue at (843) 873-5107.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!