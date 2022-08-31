SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville firefighter received serious injuries following a traffic collision in August, and now his team is raising funds for his family through his recovery.

Tremaine Gibbs was involved in a motorcycle crash on August 14 that resulted in a broken jaw and a fractured back.

Gibbs is an assistant engineer with Summerville Fire & Rescue and a father of two.

While Gibbs is in recovery, he is out of work indefinitely.

Summerville Firefighter, Brandon Browder started a GoFundMe to support Gibbs and his family during his time out of work.

“He has a long road to recovery, and we can rest assured that he will be very grateful for everyone’s donation,” said Browder.

The fundraiser has raised $4,900 of its $10,000 goal as of August 31.

“Gibbs is a great guy and is dedicated to serving the public,” said Deputy Chief of Operations, Brent Melcher. “We wish him a speedy recovery and can’t wait to have him back with us.”