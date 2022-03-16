SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville has ‘gone green’ for St. Patrick’s Day.

The fountain located in the middle of Hutchinson Square has turned green for the March 17th holiday.

You can catch a look at the fountain and celebrate the day during ‘Third Thursday’ which happens at Hutchinson Square on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say downtown Summerville transforms into a marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors, and artisans on the third Thursday of every month.