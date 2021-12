SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Food Bank and First Fruits Community Church will partner for a distribution event this week.

Food will be handed out during a ‘Fifty Turkey Giveaway’ on Saturday, December 18th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

This is on a first-come, first-serve basis. No other details about the event were provided.

The event will be located at 195 Farmington Road in Summerville.