SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School is operating under a ‘secure’ status Thursday morning after the school received a threat.

Leaders say law enforcement was notified around 10:00 a.m. of a threat that was received by the school, but details about the threat were not provided.

The Summerville Police Department is investigating.

According to a message sent out to parents, the school will continue under a “secure” status. That is one level below “lockdown” and one above “hold,” according to the district.

No other details were provided. This is a developing story.