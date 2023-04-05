SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School was placed on “hold” Wednesday morning after officials said a student was found with a weapon at the school.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department said there are no injuries to students or staff.

“Students and staff will remain in their classrooms in order to keep the hallways empty,” the school said in a message to parents. “Classroom learning will continue throughout the Hold, but students will not be able to change classes.”

Summerville officers remain at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Count on 2 for updates.