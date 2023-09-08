SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly bringing a gun to campus, according to the Summerville Police Department.

Authorities said the gun was found in a 15-year-old student’s backpack during a routine search of students for another violation.

“The student was in the office with school staff and the weapon was immediately secured and the student detained and taken custody of by the School Resource Officers on site,” a message to parents from Principal Dr. Michelle Leviner stated.

Officials said administrators and authorities determined their was no imminent threat to the school.

“As a parent myself, whose own child attends Summerville High School and is at school today, it is the utmost priority that our students and community are safe,” Leviner wrote.

The student has not been identified by Summerville Police.