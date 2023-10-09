SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Bamert Street in Summerville Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire started on the back porch and spread throughout the attic, causing damage to the porch and roof.

“I would consider it a total loss,” said Fire Chief Brent Melcher.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and a cause has not been determined yet, according to Melcher.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting a family of four who was displaced from the home.

“Every day, people’s lives are devastated by home fires — a threat that’s increasing as winter approaches,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross of South Carolina.