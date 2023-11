SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire has destroyed a Summerville home on Spring Meadows Drive, according to authorities.

Summerville Fire crews and Summerville Police responded to the incident on Monday around 4 p.m.

The flames are under control; however, first response units are still on the scene in the Bridges of Summerville subdivision.

There are no reported injuries.

This fire is currently under investigation.