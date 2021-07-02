Summerville hosting Fireworks and Freedom Fest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville on Sunday will host the Fireworks and Freedom Fest to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The free event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Gahagan Park. There will be live music, food, drinks, a kids zone, and a fireworks display.

Families are welcome and guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, umbrellas, and small coolers.

Large coolers, tents, pets, and grills are not permitted. Guests cannot bring alcohol, but alcohol will be available for purchase.

Parking will be limited, so a shuttle will run constantly from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Summerville Town Hall parking lot and Gahagan Park. Masks will be required while on the shuttle.