Summerville house fire causes significant damage, fire remains under investigation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews on the scene of reported house fire in Summerville.

According to officials, Summerville Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire in the Barnoy Ridge neighborhood off of Bacons Bridge Rd. just after 4:00 a.m.

Crews say when they arrived on scene at the 300 block of Kirksey Dr., the home was fully engulfed in flames and they began fire attack operations.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes.

News 2 crews on the scene report that the house has suffered significant damages.

The fire remains under investigation and there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.