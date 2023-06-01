SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School and athletics success go hand in hand.

“There’s a sign in the school that has all the different sports with the years they’ve won state championships under it. And to walk by that sign daily and there be a blank under softball. To finally put the year 2023 under that definitely means a lot,” said Green Wave head coach Heather Tucker.

A journey that started over six months ago, culminated three hours away when the wave rolled in up in Duncan [South Carolina].

“It’s amazing I know that we worked so hard for this, this whole year and to be part of it is an indescribable feeling,” Sophomore first baseman Melanie Edwards said.

There was a lot pain in Summervilles gain.

Falling short of a state title three times before.

Makes the first title in program history even sweeter.

“I could see all the hard work that all the girls have put in this year and all the staying after, working extra just to get on the field. And to do what we needed to do this year it made it so much sweeter,” Green Wave senior outfielder Brooke Farrell exclaimed.

A town that bleeds green and gold is already recognizing the girls that brought home gold.

“Yea, when I went out to eat, people came up to me and they’re like congrats. It’s so nice and fun our community is out here,” said 5-A player of the year Ansley Bennett.

How sweet it is?

The birthplace of sweet tea is now home to the state champions in softball.