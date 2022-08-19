SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is seeking youth soccer coaches for the fall.

Leaders with Summerville Parks and Recreation said they are searching for about seven coaches to assist soccer and flag football teams ahead of the upcoming season.

Two coaches are needed for 4U Soccer, three coaches are needed for 6U Soccer. One coach each is needed for 9U and 12U Flag Football teams.

Those interested should contact Summerville Parks and Recreation’s Athletic Coordinator, Don Stafford, by emailing dstandford@summervillesc.gov.