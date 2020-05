SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville plans to discuss a proposed park on Wednesday.

The park is for the Oakbrook Ashley River Preserve site, formerly known as The Bend on the Ashley.

Right now, the land along the Ashley River is not developed and let’s residents in the Summerville area have direct access to the river.

Town Council plans to discuss design plans during a special meeting Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.