Summerville lottery winner thought husband was pranking her

SUMMERIVLLE, S.C. (WCBD) – “Is this a fake ticket?”

That was a Summerville woman’s initial response to winning $30,000 on a $2 scratch-off ticket that her husband bought at A Plus convenience store on Dorchester Road.

The husband bought multiple tickets then brought them home, where he and his wife split them.

As they scratched the numbers off, the wife announced that they won $3, then she thought it was $30, then froze when she realized it was $30,00.

The couple beat the one in 528,000 odds in the Lucky No. 7 Doubler game. There are still two top prizes remaining.