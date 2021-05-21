Summerville man, 28, arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old Summerville man on three charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to arrest Robert Martin Lindenberg on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators said Lindenberg solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person they believed to be a minor.

He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Lindenberg’s arrest.