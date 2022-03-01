SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old Summerville man has been arrested after authorities said he crashed a drone filled with contraband into a prison yard.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Joshua Bryan Jordan operated a drone and crashed it into the yard at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.

Authorities said the package contained 558 grams of marijuana, 585 grams of tobacco, four hacksaw blades and three lighters.

“Two of the charges involve substances believed to be cocaine and marijuana that were found in his possession when he was arrested,” said SCDC.

Jordan is facing charges of operating a drone near an SCDC institution, providing contraband to a prisoner, criminal conspiracy, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana.