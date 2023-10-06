DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted Dorchester County deputies in the search and arrest of a wanted man.

The man, Brandon Samuel Perry, 27, of Summerville was wanted on multiple charges out of Dorchester County in connection to a violent domestic incident that happened July 22 in Ridgeville.

He was found in Charleston County on Thursday afternoon and taken into custody.

Perry will be charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Kidnapping, and Domestic Violence – High and Aggravated regarding the July 22nd incident.

SLED’s Aviation Unit, K9 Tracking Team and Fugitive Task Force, as well as the North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and a CCSO K9 worked together to assist the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office in the search.