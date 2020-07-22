Summerville man arrested on video voyeurism charges in Florida

KEY WEST, F.L. (WCBD) – A Summerville resident was arrested in Florida on July 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Mann Privette (49) is facing multiple felony charges, including unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and two counts of video voyeurism. This is not Privette’s first voyeurism offense.

Privette, who is employed as a drafting supervisor in North Charleston, was arrested at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton after two women staying in a neighboring room noticed a cord with a camera attached snaked under their door. Both women were in various states of undress, according to the report, which was obtained by the Miami Herald.

Once police arrived, Privette allegedly tried to deny involvement, but eventually relented and admitted to using the camera on multiple occasions to spy on various women.

Privette was booked into the local jail and released hours later on a $30,000 bond.

We have reached out to the Key West Police Department for further details.

