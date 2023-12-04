COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man was arrested for a child sex abuse crime, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Devin McCray, 18, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Internet Crime Against Children unit, arrested McCray.

Investigator received a CyberTipline report from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to discover McCray distributed files of child sexual abuse material, the release states.

If convicted, McCray can serve up to ten years in prison, and he was arrested on Nov. 30.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case.