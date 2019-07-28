Summerville man sentenced after being suspected for threatening a restaurant staff

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was suspected of threatening a restaurant staff has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Michael Strawn pleaded guilty to threatening to kidnap employees at a North Charleston restaurant and making them “disappear” after a credit card was declined.

Police caught up with Strawn at a different restaurant where they arrested him after a loaded gun fell out of his pocket.

After serving four years in prison, Strawn will have to complete three years of supervision.