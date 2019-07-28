Summerville man sentenced after being suspected for threatening a restaurant staff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was suspected of threatening a restaurant staff has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Michael Strawn pleaded guilty to threatening to kidnap employees at a North Charleston restaurant and making them “disappear” after a credit card was declined.

Police caught up with Strawn at a different restaurant where they arrested him after a loaded gun fell out of his pocket.

After serving four years in prison, Strawn will have to complete three years of supervision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss