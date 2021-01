SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The staff at Summerville Medical Center is welcoming the first babies of 2021 in style.

The women’s nursing team shared photos of commemorative onesies for the babies that wisely waited until 2020 was over to make their debuts in this world.

The onesies read “New Year, New Adventure” in a fun black font and are decorated with gold accents.

Welcome to the world, babies!