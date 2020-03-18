Summerville Medical Center says patient tested positive for COVID-19

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center says one patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kelly Bowen, Director of PR & Communications for Trident Health, Summerville Medical Center was notified by the Health Department late Tuesday night that a patient in their facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials in Dorchester County say the patient is a Charleston County resident who arrived at Summerville Medical Center via self-transport and remains in the care of Summerville Medical Center.

Summerville Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases and has been working to ensure they are prepared for COVID-19 cases.

“More than 10 days ago, as we often do during heavy influenza outbreaks, we instituted visitor restrictions,” said Bowen in a news release. “Visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances so they can all be screened. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated.”

Summerville Medical Center is restricting visitors to select entrances, where screening protocols have been put in place. Patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 are masked and immediately isolated.

Trident Health says it will continue to reinforce infection prevention protocols and is working in partnership with the Health Department and the CDC.