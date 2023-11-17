SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men from Summerville were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crimes that involved selling counterfeit goods.

Evidence presented in court revealed Raynard Smith, 42, and Lanard Smith, 42, operated storefronts and sold merchandise, like sports jerseys, that had been imported from countries such as China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, and Taiwan.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said both men knew that the goods they were purchasing and importing from these countries were counterfeit.

“Counterfeit goods pose a serious threat not only to businesses but also to consumer safety,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Adair F. Boroughs. “Our office along with our federal partners take these crimes seriously and will go after those who commit illicit activities that impact our marketplace. “

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced both men to one year and one day imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lanard Smith was ordered to pay $130,341.99 in restitution and Raynard Smith was ordered to pay $14,992.17 in restitution.

The men both had a prior felony conviction from 2008, which also stemmed from the trafficking of counterfeit goods.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Bower is prosecuting the case.