CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mounty Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade.

The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way.

“I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes together down here,” Mark Thompson said, “and just are able to celebrate the holiday season no matter what is going on. It’s just pretty cool to see everybody gather together.”

People at the Summerville Holiday Parade say they enjoy the event because it creates memories that last a lifetime.

“For my family,” Kevin Branson said, “we love Christmas. It’s the biggest holiday for us in our household and just to get them out here apart of the community to kind of see all the sights and see the parade, they were excited to come so we were excited to bring them.”

They say it also brings their community closer together.

“For this small town,” Branson said. “I know it’s not super small, but it feels like a small town and just being able to be here with the community and celebrate this time of year, it’s just awesome.”

In Mount Pleasant, the 27th annual Christmas Light Parade got started just as the sun went down.

“It’s just a really nice event to come out and enjoy the community,” Jenna Godwin said. “It just kind of starts the season off for us.”

Families say they come back year after year because of the cheerful holiday atmosphere.

“We enjoy all the festivities,” Robert Platt said. “We tailgate a little bit and we hang out. Then, we met this family last year and we became best friends. So, it’s a good time.”

And the event is always a good time for children as well.

“I got candy,” Benjamin said, “and I had lots of fun.”