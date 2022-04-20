SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is giving you the opportunity to conserve water in your backyard.

The Ashley River Stormwater Education Consortium is offering rain barrels through an annual program to encourage residents to conserve water resources and protect water quality.

You can purchase a 50-gallon Ivy rain barrel for a discounted price of $75. Click here to purchase.

Orders should be completed online by May 22. The barrels can be picked up at Gahagan Park between noon and 2:00 p.m. on June 3.