QUANTICO, V.A. (WCBD)- A captain in the Summerville Police Department is celebrating after graduating from the FBI National Academy.

Capt. Richard Gebhardt was one of more than 250 individuals to graduate from the prestigious academy in Quantico, VA on June 9.

The National Academy is a 10-week program that offers training in advanced communication, leadership, and fitness led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. It is held at the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

In order to be accepted into the National Academy, participants must have a proven record of professionalism in their agency, complete a written application, a medical examination, and a physical fitness test. On average, participants have at least 21 years of law enforcement experience.

Capt. Gebhardt, who is the third Summerville Police officer to be selected and attend the Academy, was joined by Chief Doug Wright and Chief Jon Rogers at the graduation ceremony where he was presented with a diploma from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The graduating class was comprised of 254 individuals who hailed from 47 states and the District of Columbia, 37 countries, four military organizations, and nine federal civilian organizations.