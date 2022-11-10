SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle.

Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson, Summerville Police Dept.

Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety.

The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman to their Criminal Investigative Division commander and has served as Uniform Patrol Division Corporal, Narcotics Investigator, Uniform Patrol Division Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Division Commander.

“He is also a graduate of FBI’s Carolina Command College and the University of Phoenix with an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice,” Summerville PD said. “The Knights of Columbus awarded him Police Officer of the Year in 2006 and 2007 by the Summerville Police Department.”

Summerville PD remembered Capt. Johnson as having never met a stranger and said he was quick to bring a smile to anyone’s face.